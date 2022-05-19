NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Flames, Hurricanes, Panthers, Rangers, Lightning, and Golden Knights

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that forward Brad Marchand has a hip injury and could require surgery. The medical staff is still going over it and the course of action hasn’t been determined yet.

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev missed last night’s game.

Pat Steinberg: Tanev was on the ice for the Flames’ morning skate yesterday.

Carolina Hurricanes: Forward Jordan Martinook is close to returning to the lineup according to coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Mason Marchment is “probably not available” for Game 2 tonight.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Sammy Blais was on the ice with teammates yesterday for the first time since tearing his ACL back on November 14th.

Coach Gerard Gallant said that he hasn’t been ruled out of the playoffs entirely.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper thinks that the defensemen Erik Cernak and Zach Bogosian will be good to play tonight.

Joe Smith: Bogosian was excused from practice, while Cernak was a full participant.

Joe Smith: Lightning coach Cooper said that forward Brayden Point won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone will have back surgery this morning according to the team. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Stone and GM Kelly McCrimmon have been meeting with consultants and specialists in LA.

He had missed 45 games this season with a back issue and has been bothered by it since the playoffs last season.

“I think it’s great news,” McCrimmon said Monday. “I was hoping that would be what the solution might look like. Just from talking with Mark … I sure think he’s excited this outcome, also.”