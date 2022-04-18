NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Predators, Penguins, Sharks, and Leafs

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm have resumed skating. Their injuries aren’t considered serious.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy has said they aren’t being extra cautious or resting them.

“Now if you play them in back-to-backs at the end of the year or play 3 in four now that’s a different story. But right now, we’d like them to get in and get playing as quickly as possible.”

Pierre LeBrun: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is having an MRI and should know the results soon. They are hoping it isn’t too serious.

Aarif Deen: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri skated at practice yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Aarif Deen: Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Gabriel Landeskog and Ryan Murray won’t travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. Devon Toews may not go on the trip either. Kadri will travel.

Peter Baugh: Bednar said that Kadri is hoping to return this week. Toews is dealing with some nagging injuries.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

CBJ Public Relations: Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury,

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that goaltender Tristan Jarry is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks Alexander Barabanov is out day-to-day. Jaycob Megna missed yesterday’s game after taking a puck to the head on Saturday night. There was no update on Erik Karlsson or Radim Simek.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed yesterday’s game. Coach Sheldon Keefe wouldn’t say if it was an upper or lower-body injury and added: “Given the time of year and the fact it’s pretty minor and he’s going to push past it pretty quickly, we’ll just leave it at that … if it were a playoff game, he is probably playing.”