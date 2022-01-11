NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Canadiens, Flyers, Penguins, Male Leafs and More

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno is back in Boston and having an MRI done.

Conor Ryan: Bruins forward Trent Frederic left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta isn’t traveling with the team. GM Don Waddell said that Raanta won’t be out long-term but it’s not a day-to-day thing either.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson and forward Valeri Nichushkin returned to the lineup.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (lower-body) was out on the ice before practice.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Lias Andersson on the IR retroactive to January 9th.

Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak took part in a full practice yesterday. Dvorak said he hasn’t gotten clearance to return to the lineup on Wednesday yet.

John Lu: Canadiens forward Joel Armia, Dvorak, and Mike Hoffman were all wearing regular jerseys at practice. Forward Josh Anderson was wearing a no-contact jersey.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers Patrick Brown is out with a lower-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that forward Sean Couturier isn’t expected to play this week. He has his good days and has his bad. They are hopeful he progresses as the week goes by.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Evgeni Malkin: “I would anticipate at this point that Geno will be a game-time decision.”

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson said he felt good at practice yesterday but isn’t sure if he’ll be in the lineup tonight.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said defenseman Ryan McDonagh is still day-to-day.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase said that he’s ready to return tonight but coach Sheldon Keefe said he’ll be a game-time decision.

John Vogl: Have been hearing that Jack Eichel could be on the ice today, almost two months from the day he had his surgery. The Vegas Gold Knights play the Buffalo Sabres on February 1st.