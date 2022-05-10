NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Canadiens, Predators, Rangers, Penguins, Blues and Leafs

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm hasn’t been ruled out for Game 5. If he’s going to play, he’ll need to get medical clearance first.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour didn’t have an update on goaltender Frederik Andersen and added: “Until he hits the ice, there’s nothing we can say.”

Defenseman Brady Skjei was given a maintenance day.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper‘s eye was still swollen and he wasn’t able to play last night.

Adrian Dater: Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano missed last night’s game.

Montreal Canadiens: Goaltender Sam Montembeault had right wrist surgery on May 6th. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki missed last night’s game and remains day-to-day.

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren wasn’t able to go last night.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that goaltender Tristan Jarry was on the ice again yesterday and is progressing.

Forward Rickard Rakell skated yesterday in a no-contact jersey and wasn’t able to go last night.

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin hasn’t started skating yet and remains day-to-day.

Mike DeFabo: After doing some edge work and positioning, Penguins Jarry took a few shots.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube is out for Game 5. Berube said they wanted to see how defensemen Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo are after their morning skate before determining their status for Game 5.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Rasmus Sandin is healthy and would be an option if he’s needed. He’s been out for a while and with his lack of reps, he may not be at the level to just be inserted into the series.