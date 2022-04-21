NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Panthers, Flyers, Penguins, Sharks, Canucks and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Jay Beagle left last night’s injury with a lower-body injury. Forward Nick Ritchie missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

NHL.com: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm are getting closer.

“All skated today in Boston,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Closer for the weekend. I haven’t heard whether they’ll be in or out. … Whether they’re cleared to play or not Saturday is still up in the air.”

Goaltender Linus Ullmark is expected to be ready this weekend barring any setback to his lower-body injury.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi won’t be in the lineup tonight. He is still feeling the effects of a hit from Lars Eller.

Conor McGahey: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri returned to the lineup last night.

Peter Baugh: Avs forward Mikko Rantanen missed last night with a non-COVID illness.

NHL: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette on defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who has been out since March 18th with a lower-body injury.

“Yeah, I’m hoping we don’t have any setbacks and he continues to ramp up a little bit. It was good to see him out there today with the group a little bit. He skated yesterday. So he’s been skating last week or so.

“We have to be very conscious with him a little bit. We don’t we don’t want to push him too hard. His body will tell him when he’s ready to go, but it was a positive sign to see him. Hopefully we started integrating him here in practice and day-to-day activities with our group.”

Eric Engels: The Montreal Canadiens are saying that forward Paul Byron is having more tests done on his lower-body injury. In a couple of days, they will know more about his status.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt missed practice with a non-COVID illness.

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Kevin Connauton could be out the rest of the season with a lower-body injury as coach Mike Yeo said his injury is “not good.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Nathan Beaulieu practiced in a regular jersey and dropped the no-contact.

Dan Kingerski: Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry had a boot on his foot for the team photo yesterday. He took a scooter down the hall after being pushed off the ice in a chair.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Alexander Barabanov could be an option tonight though it’s not likely. Jonah Gadjovich is practicing but is still being bothered by his hand injury. Radim Simek is further way from returning and they aren’t sure if he’ll be back this season.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jaroslav Halak won’t travel with the team on their road trip. Tuesday night he left in the first period after a scramble in the crease. He threw off his blocker and was favoring his hand.