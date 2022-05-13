NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Panthers, Kings, Rangers, and Penguins

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has been “playing through stuff” and he needs some rest.

Boston Bruins: Cassidy on scratching Grzelcyk.

“Grizz is playing through a little bit of stuff, we know that. He has been throughout the year. We’ve given him certain nights to recover and we just feel that now is one of those times that we’re gonna do that again.”

Boston Bruins: Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was able to return to the lineup last night.

Lindholm before the game: “Luckily, I’m in good enough shape to take it in a good way and luckily I didn’t take it worse…I’m just excited to be back in the lineup and play some hockey. This time of year, you want to be out there.”

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook was on the ice yesterday morning.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been cleared for Game 1 of round 2.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Mason Marchment will miss tonight’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson won’t be returning for round 1. He hasn’t played in any game this series.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant when asked if forward Tyler Motte will be an option: “I think so, but I’m not sure. I have to check with the trainer… today was a good first step.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on goaltender Tristan Jarry: “He’s making significant progress. We’re really encouraged. We’ll take each day as it comes.”

Penguins forward Rickard Rakell and defenseman Brian Dumoulin both remain status quo.

Pens Inside Scoop: (the Penguins flew back to Pittsburgh yesterday morning and didn’t practice yesterday). Penguins coach Mike Sullivan yesterday on Sidney Crosby: “Sidney Crosby will be evaluated when he goes back to Pittsburgh with us today. His injury is an upper-body injury. I’m not going to get into more specifics with that.”