NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Rangers, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm won’t be in the lineup for Game 3. He was able to travel with the team back to Boston.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on goaltender Frederik Andersen: “He’s definitely getting closer, but until he gets on the ice, there’s really no update… We’re rehabbing the crap out of him, but it’s taking time.”

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes coach Brind’Amour on Antti Raanta: “We put him on the ice today and that was a good sign, but he’s still not 100%, so I’m not sure on where we’ll be tomorrow. Hopefully he’ll be okay to get in there, but I’m not sure at this point.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano missed last night’s game with an injury.

Peter Baugh: Cogliano was able to practice yesterday in a regular jersey. Coach Jared Bednar called him day-to-day on Wednesday.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow missed last night’s game.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren missed last night’s game.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have activated defenseman Nathan Beaulieu from the LTIR. (he didn’t play)

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin didn’t play last night.

Mike DeFabo: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wouldn’t say if they think goaltenders Tristan Jarry or Casey DeSmith would be ready for Game 3.

Jarry hasn’t skated since his injury.

Josh Yohe : With Jarry not skating yet after breaking a bone in his foot, the odds of him playing this series decrease by the day.

Frank Seravalli: Jarry is no longer in a walking boot. He's rehabbing and could possibly return late in round 1.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on defenseman Marco Scandella: “He’s been skating. I think it’s more just trying to keep him going here as best as we can. If he feels like he comes in and is skating and he feels better, you never know. I think it’s just trying to keep him going.”

Lou Korac: Blues defenseman Scandella and Scott Perunovich were on the ice yesterday. The team didn’t practice. Defensemen Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo weren’t on the ice.

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated defenseman Rasmus Sandin from the LTIR.

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent for Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, Jordan Neumann on his injury: “He will be fine, it was minor in nature. Small bump in the road, wear and tear. He might not do any training for 4 weeks but that is normal after a long season. Should be 100% in a couple of weeks.”

Samatha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He is day-to-day according to coach Peter Laviolette.