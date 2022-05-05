NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Rangers, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Hampus Lindholm left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour after the game said that Raanta didn’t enter concussion protocol. He added: “I’ll know more in a little while. Obviously he didn’t come back, so that’s not a good sign, but he was in good spirits after the game. I think tomorrow will tell.”



Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bedner said that forward Andrew Cogliano is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that Ryan Lindgren has a lower-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that goaltender Casey DeSmith was having his lower-body injury evaluated yesterday and Alex D’Orio will likely be recalled.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry rehabbed off-ice yesterday and didn’t skate.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forward Rickard Rakell was being evaluated yesterday. Sullivan on Rakell: “His status right now at this point is day-to-day until we get more information.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forward Jason Zucker (lower-body) practiced yesterday.

Jermey Rutherford: St, Louis Blues defenseman Nick Leddy didn’t practice yesterday. During Game 1 he took a big hit.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues defenseman Marco Scandella isn’t ready to return to the lineup.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting returned to the lineup last night.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs forward William Nylander had food poisoning from some bad sushi for lunch the day of Game 1. He was throwing up before puck drop.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said that goaltender Thatcher Demko has a lower-body injury and adds: “We don’t believe it will need a procedure, or be something that hinders him being ready for training camp.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that forward Tom Wilson was having his lower-body injury evaluated.