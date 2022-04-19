NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Red Wings, Rangers, Canucks, Golden Knights and More

Fluto Shinzawa: Not practicing yesterday were Boston Bruins David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, Linus Ullmark, and Patrice Bergeron.

Boston Hockey Now: Pastrnak, Lindholm, Ullmark and Froden won’t make their two-game road trip.

Sara Civ: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that goaltender Frederik Andersen will be re-evaluated in a week.

Pierre LeBrun: Heard that Andersen’s MRI was negative and that there is a hope that he will be ready for the playoffs.

Sara Civ: Hurricanes coach Brind’Amour on Jordan Staal: “We’re day to day with him, that’s positive.”

Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach is still day-to-day with a shoulder injury according to coach Derek King.

Defenseman Connor Murphy could miss the remainder of the season with a concussion. There hasn’t been an official decision made yet.

: Blackhawks Dach has a right shoulder sprain. Scott Powers: King on Dach: “Kirby felt better today, he’s still getting worked on. They’ll do some more tests, strength tests and it’s day by day. Not sure where this is going, but hopefully he’s back soon so he can play some games for us.”

Chicago Blackhawks: Mackenzie Entwistle left last night’s game with a right shoulder injury.

Ben Pope: Entwistle won’t travel with the team on their road trip and Dach is unlikely to go.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri practiced in a regular jersey yesterday.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski has an upper-body injury. He got tied up on Sunday night with Sam Carrick. He skated off slumped over. It could be a head or shoulder injury. Werenski had just returned from an upper-body injury.

Todd Beam of the Detroit Red Wings: Forward Dylan Larkin had core muscle surgery yesterday and will be out for the remainder of the season. His expected recovery time is eight to 10 weeks.

Colby Guy: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Noel Acciari has been cleared to return but likely won’t play tonight.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings Mikey Anderson will miss tonight’s game but coach Todd McLellan “anticipates at some point that we will have him back.” He’s been out since March 7th.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno has been put in COVID protocol.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Arthur Staple: Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said he “fully expects” Kakko will be ready to return for the playoffs.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that they will re-evaluate forward Tanner Pearson after the weekend. He missed last night’s game and tonight’s. It’s still possible that he plays again this season.

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks Boudreau on getting Brock Boeser and Matthew Highmore back: “They’re really important additions to our team. They’re excited to play too. They want to be part of this.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that if they make the playoffs they expect Reilly Smith to play at some point.