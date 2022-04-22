NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Islanders, Rangers, Lightning, Maple Leafs and More

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm could be a possibility for Sunday as “they’re feeling much better.”

Goaltender Linus Ullmark will get one of their two games this weekend.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal returned to the lineup last night.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine and Zach Werenski didn’t practice but Yegor Chinakhov did.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings Mikey Anderson wasn’t able to return last night.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Jake Evans returned to the lineup last night.

Kevin Kurz: From the New York Islanders: “Anthony Beauvillier is day-to-day with an upper body injury. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Associate Coach Lane Lambert and Assistant Coach Jim Hiller are in COVID-19 protocol. Otto Koivula has been emergency recalled.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant is optimistic that forward Kaapo Kakko will return to the lineup before the end of the regular season.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that Alexei Toropchenko skated yesterday but is still sore.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that they are hopeful that forward Brayden Point can return on Saturday.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews and Jake Muzzin were on the ice for practice yesterday.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Matthews who missed his third straight game last night: “He’s really close, but we’re in a similar place to where we were a couple of days ago. It’s not making any sense to put him in the lineup at this point.”

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that Alex Chiasson returned to the lineup last night.