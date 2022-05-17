NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Hurricanes, Stars, Panthers, Kings, Wild, Penguins, Blues, Lightning and Golden Knights

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand said that he hurt is AC joint after being hit by Capitals Garrett Hathaway. Marchand said that he’ll have to talk to the doctors, but he may need to have some surgery either this offseason or next.

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was playing with a dislocated shoulder and will need surgery.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen didn’t practice yesterday.

NHL.com: Andersen is doubtful for round two. He’s been out since April 16th with a lower-body injury and hasn’t been practicing. Coach Rod Brind’Amour is hopeful that he can play at some point but they won’t know until he’s able to get back on the ice

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness on Roope Hintz having to miss Game 7: “We thought he was going to play. He has an oblique injury, he just had a reaction to the treatment. We had to pull him.”

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment was the only Panther not at practice yesterday.

John Hoven: Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson has a herniated disk and will have surgery today. Recovery is expected to be three to five months.

During their round one series with the Edmonton Oilers, three players were playing through seperated shoulders. There are no surgeries scheduled at this time.

Dennis Bernstein: Had the Kings made it to the Western Conference Final, defenseman Drew Doughty would have pushed his wrist tendon injury to hopefully return. He said that he’s feeling good and expects to be 100% by the start of next season.

Sarah McLellan: Back on April 5th, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba said that he suffered a punctured lung, dislocated rib and a broken rib.

Dumba said: “I felt good enough to play.”

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow wasn’t on the ice again yesterday and won’t be in the lineup for the first couple of games for round two. Coach Gerard Gallant isn’t counting him out for the entire series though.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Brian Boyle had knee surgery yesterday. Recovery time is expected to be six weeks.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella practiced yesterday but really any other updates.

Defenseman Torey Krug will travel with the teams for Games 1 and 2 but will only be for rehab purposes.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jon Cooper said that forward Brayden Point is doubtful for Game 1 but after that, he’ll be day-to-day.

Nicholas Cotsonika: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that forward Mark Stone will likely have back surgery. It’s expected that he would still be ready for the training camp.

“I think it’s great news,” McCrimmon said. “I was hoping that that would be what the solution might look like. … I sure think he’s excited about this outcome also.”

Stone has been meeting with doctors and will have another meeting today.

“It would be rehab over that period of time ,” McCrimmon said. “Again, that’s not 100 percent for certain, but it’s certainly the most likely outcome at that this time.”

Goaltender Robin Lehner had shoulder surgery and they aren’t sure on a timeline for him.