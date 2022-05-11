NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Penguins, Blues, Golden Knights and Capitals

Boston Bruins: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy returned to the lineup last night as he was cleared from NHL COVID protocol.

Rob Rossi: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Rickard Rakell was practicing in regular jersey yesterday but it was an optional skate and he hasn’t been cleared for contact yet. He is still considered day-to-day.

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues have sent Mackenzie MacEachern on a conditioning stint to the AHL.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues defensemen Robert Bortuzzo and Nick Leddy returned to the lineup last night.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel played the final six weeks of the season with a broken thumb according to George McPhee.

Eichel initially suffered the injury on March 17th against the Florida Panthers. He blocked a shot. He didn’t miss a game.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that Tom Wilson remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

He’ll travel with the team but it’s unknown if he’ll play.