NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Red Wings, Wild, Islanders, Penguins, Golden Knights and More

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins coach Don Sweeney said there are still waiting for Nick Foligno’s MRI results and are hopeful he won’t be out long-term.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Darren Helm missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

John Dietz: Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero said that he should be able to return to the lineup tonight. He’s been out since December 18th after being knocked out by Brett Connolly.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Dylan Larkin (upper-body) hasn’t been ruled out of Thursday’s game.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Riley Barber left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Michael Russo: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock has received clearance from his heart condition to resume skating. If he’s able to pass his physical, the Oilers will need to put him on waivers to send him to Bakersfield to begin his comeback.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek was on the ice practicing yesterday.

Sarah McLellan: Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov could return from his upper-body injury on Friday according to coach Dean Evason.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on forward Miles Wood: “He skated on his own. Hopefully next week he’ll start the next step in that process and skate more. He’s still months away from return.”

Andy Graziano: New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock was originally expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken foot but it’s now looking like it will be eight to 10 weeks.

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers forward Patrick Brown will be out for four weeks with a sprained MCL.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Evgeni Malkin returned to the lineup last night.

Josh Getzoff: Penguins forward Jason Zucker was on the ice yesterday for their optional skate in a no-contact jersey.

Pittsburgh Penguins : Coach Mike Sullivan on Zucker: “He’s making progress. He’s going through a rehab process that entails some days on the ice and some days off the ice. His status hasn’t changed.”

: Coach Mike Sullivan on Zucker: “He’s making progress. He’s going through a rehab process that entails some days on the ice and some days off the ice. His status hasn’t changed.” Pens Inside Scoop: Zucker has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. He’s been listed as week-to-week.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner wants defenseman Radim Simek to have another practice or two before returning to the lineup on Thursday against the Rangers.

Sheng Peng: Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson returned to the lineup last night.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh returned to the lineup last night.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel skated with the team yesterday.

Nick Cotsonika: Knights forward Eichel: “I wouldn’t say there’s really a target date at this point. … I feel like I’ll know mentally, physically and emotionally when I’m ready to go.”

John Vogl: Eichel on having the disk replacement surgery: ‘

“I was sitting here and I was pinching myself a few times during the rehab process, just being like, ‘I went through all that for this?’ It’s pretty straightforward. I had surgery, I went out to dinner with my parents that night.

It was a lot more straightforward than I had expected. To be completely honest, it was a really smooth process. I do have a lot of people to credit for that, but everything went very well – knock on wood.

I’m in a great place now, and I’m very happy that I stood up for what I believed in. At the end of the day, it all kind of panned out the way I hoped it would.”