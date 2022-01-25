NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabers, Oilers, Rangers, Sharks, Golden Knights and More

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was getting treatment yesterday and he’ll view him as day-to-day until he’s told otherwise.

Boston Bruins: Forward Nick Foligno left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins defense Mike Reilly, Anton Blidh (no-contact jersey) and John Moore (no-contact jersey) were on the ice yesterday.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that forwards Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons will return to the lineup tonight.

Forward Kyle Okposo could return later this week when they go on their road trip.

Defenseman Will Butcher is getting closer to returning.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen will be out for two to three weeks with a hand injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray is the closest of their injured players to return to the lineup. Forward Darren Helm is week-to-week.

Coach Jared Bednar didn’t have an update on Bowen Byram and Jacob MacDonald.

Dallas Stars: Forward Michael Raffl on the IR retroactive to January 21st with a lower-body injury.

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower-body) and Zack Kassian (non-COVID illness) practiced yesterday.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers coach Dave Tippet said that Zach Hyman, Tyson Barrie and Mike Smith are all out tonight.

They will make a decision after their morning skate if Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will return.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that forward Kaapo Kakko will miss their next couple of games with an upper-body injury. He is week-to-week.

Forward Filip Chytil should return before Kakko.

New York Rangers: Kakko has been placed on the IR.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins forward c will be out six to eight weeks with a broken jaw.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner on defenseman Erik Karlsson: “Probably not going to see him on this road trip.”

Boughner wasn’t sure if Karlsson will require surgery or not.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel has been skating with the team since January 11th but hasn’t taken contact yet. GM Kelly McCrimmon doesn’t know when he’ll get clearance.

“He’s progressing real well. The clearance to engage in contact, we still don’t know for sure when that will come. But we hope it continues to trend the way that it is.’’

McCrimmon on when he could make his Golden Knights debut.

“I wouldn’t be able to guess. When there were Olympics on our calendar, it was sort of easy to go to some point after the Olympics as to a time frame,’’ McCrimmon said. “We’ve been reluctant to circle a date on the calendar because we’re in uncharted waters, right? I’ve said it different times that Jack is going to look more ready to play than he probably is and we need to make sure we handle this correctly so that he comes back and is able to have a safe, healthy, productive finish to the season. But I sure feel he’ll get in a significant number of regular-season games.’’

SinBin.vegas: Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague has been activated from the IR.

Samantha Pell: The Washington Capitals have placed defenseman Nick Jensen on the IR with an upper-body injury. He’s eligible to return on January 28th.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Coach Peter Laviolette on Oshie: “There wasn’t a setback. He was dealing with what he was dealing with day one and he’s still dealing with the same thing.”