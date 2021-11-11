NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Avs, Oilers, Canadiens, Flyers, Capitals and More

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy expects forward Nick Foligno to play tonight. Forward Trent Frederic has been ruled out for tonight’s game.

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Goaltender Tuukka Rask has been skating at the Boston Bruins practice facility. He had offseason hip surgery and there has been no indication on when he could be game ready.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on the free agent goaltender.

“I was told originally that the timeline for him to return to play — wherever that is, whether it’s Boston or somewhere else — would be January to February. I guess the best I can tell you is he’s on target for that.”

Rask said back in August that he felt he’d be ready by the end of December.

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that he doesn’t expect forward Victor Olofsson to be ready for Friday’s game. Goaltender Craig Anderson is still listed as day-to-day.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Brandon Hagel will be out for about two weeks with a left shoulder injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Nathan MacKinnon suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday and will be out for three weeks.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Zack Kassian is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Jon Still: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Jonathan Drouin hasn’t been diagnosed with a concussion. He has been having some headaches that come and go. They are being cautious with him.

Jon Still: Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette could be out for up to 10 days.

Drouin is day-to-day and won’t play tonight.

Forwards Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson are listed as day-to-day.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson should be back in 10 to 14 days.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers Ryan Ellis missed his eighth straight game last night. Coach Alain Vigneault thinks that Ellis is turning the corner and could be ready soon.

Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that forward Yanni Gourde is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and forward Colin Blackwell is out indefinitely.

Lance Horby: Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares missed last night’s game with an injury.

Samantha Pell: The Washington Capitals have put forward Nic Dowd on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek is a little banged up from their game on Monday. They are bringing three goalies on their two-game road trip.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny is still day-to-day with a foot injury. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers is sick but is not in COVID protocol.