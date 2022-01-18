NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Avs, Stars, Canadiens, Senators, Penguins, Kraken, Lightning and Jets

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno is “very close” according to coach Bruce Cassidy. They aren’t sure if he’ll be cleared for today’s game.

Forward Trent Frederic and defenseman John Moore didn’t skate yesterday and have been ruled out of tonight’s game.

Jourdon LaBarber: The Buffalo Sabres have placed Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Zemgus Girgensons, and Colin Miller on the IR.

Miller has been dealing with a nagging injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper was pulled from yesterday’s game by a concussion spotter.

Adrian Dater: Bednar on Kuemper’s prognosis: “we’ll see.”

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson is “very questionable” for tonight’s game according to coach Rick Bowness.

Eric Engels: Chantal Machabee reporting that Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli will return to the lineup this week, which is way ahead of schedule.

Eric Engels: Canadiens goaltender Carey Price had his meeting with this doctor. Price will restart his return to play protocol after taking an extended period of time off.

There is no timetable for when Price could return.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher is skating and could return in one to two weeks.

Eric Engels: Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson has returned to Montreal and there is no timeline for when he returns.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Dante Fabbro is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Connor Brown will be out for at least three weeks.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins Drew O’Connor missed last night’s game as he continues to be evaluated in Pittsburgh.

Mike DeFabo: The Penguins have activated forward Jason Zucker from the IR.

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Morgan Geekie was put on the IR.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian will be out for two to three weeks with a lower-body injury.

Erik Erlendsson: Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak is questionable for tonight. Forward Ondrej Palat is still day-to-day. If Palat can’t go tonight, he should be ready for the weekend.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny is traveling with the team but his status for tonight’s game is not known.

Scott Billeck: Jets forward Blake Wheeler status for playing during their road trip is unknown.