NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Avs. Stars, Wings, Flyers, Penguins, Maple Leafs and More

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an update on Patrice Bergeron‘s upper-body injury.

Ty Anderson: Bruins coach Cassidy thinks that a concussion spotter pulled Bergeron from the game.

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres injury updates.

Will Butcher – week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Drake Caggiula – month-to-month with an upper-body injury.

Zemgus Girgensons – week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Vinnie Hinostroza – day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Colin Miller – week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Casey Mittelstadt – week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Malcolm Subban – month-to-month with an upper-body injury.

Jack Quinn – week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Jourdon LaBarber: Mittelstadt will practice in a no-contact jersey today.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews is still in concussion protocol.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Nathan MacKinnon won’t play on Thursday but Sunday is a possibility.

Adrian Dater: Avs Bednar said that there is nothing new to report on Bowen Byram. Bednar has texted him a couple of times and the organization has talked to him.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson has an eye infection and his status for tonight isn’t known yet.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana practiced in a no-contact jersey. He’s expected to meet with his surgeon mid-month. The hope is that he’ll be able to start taking contact after that.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard will return to the lineup tonight. He’s only played two games since November 23rd due to a lower-body injury. Brassard: “Came back too quick like 3 times. … Hopefully I’m ready to go here. Probably take a few games to get back to normal. Try to keep everything simple & just have fun.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Danton Heinen on his upper-body injury: “It was just a little tweak to something I had to give a little bit of rest to. The break came at a good time. I feel good now. The rest was great. I feel ready to go. Just talk to the trainers and get it going.”

Chris Pinkert: The St. Louis Blues have put defenseman Scott Perunovich on the IR.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said they are hopeful that defenseman Erik Cernak is able to return in their next three games.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian is week-to-week.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on forward Auston Matthews: “He came in today feeling pretty good so it’s a really good sign. Obviously, for his status in terms of practising tomorrow, we’ll see how he comes in, but today was a very good day.”

Mark Masters: Keefe continued: “There was a pretty good sense, not right away necessarily, but by the time he left, that it wasn’t going to necessarily be a head injury, so that had us feeling pretty good. With the nature of the hit … you’re going to continue to be cautious …”

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that defenseman Tucker Poolman is having migraine headache issues.

Thomas Drance: Canucks coach Boudreau said that defenseman Travis Hamonic is “getting closer and closer” and could be about a week away.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on forward Jack Eichel: “We’ll give him a little more every day and see how he reacts.”

SinBin.Vegas: The Golden Knights have activated defenseman Nic Hague from the IR and they placed defenseman Zach Whitecloud on the IR with a broken bone in his foot.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek was put on the IR with an upper-body injury. He suffered the injury on February 2nd.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets coach Dave Lowry said that forward Nikolaj Ehlers returned from Denmark but is still “a long ways off” from even starting to practice with the team. It could be two to four weeks before that.