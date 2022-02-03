NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Panthers, Wild, Senators and Capitals

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on goaltender Tuukka Rask.

“My guess is maybe there’s some lingering effects from the surgery that are creeping in now after he played, more than maybe practicing for that stretch. Only he knows how much it’s preventing him from being 100 percent athletic or comfortable in the net. That’s what’s happened the last little stretch here.

“That’s where Tuukka is at. We’ll have a much better idea coming out of the break.”

Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have placed defenseman Will Butcher on the IR.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks injury updates.

There is still no timeline on Jonathan Toews concussion.

March is when Tyler Johnson could return.

Some time in February Reese Johnson is expected to return.

Kevin Lankinen could start taking shots around the middle of February.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson will be out for about six weeks with an MCL sprain in his right knee.

NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie returned to the lineup last night. He has missed the past five games with upper- and lower-body injuries.

Goaltender Mike Smith remains out but should be ready to return on February 8th. Coach Dave Tippett.

” close to playing but we kind of went back and forth today to see if would come in, but just with the break here we decided against putting him in one game and maybe risking setting things back.”

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have sent forward Noel Acciari to Charlotte (AHL) on a conditioning stint. He’s been out since the preseason.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba remains day-to-day according to head coach Dean Evason. Marcus Foligno remained out last night.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris is getting a second opinion from the surgeon who performed the shoulder surgery back in 2019. He could be out for three to four weeks.

Forward Connor Brown will return on Monday.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek is still having his upper-body evaluated. With the All-Star break, they aren’t forcing anything.