NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Oilers, Panthers, Canadiens, Predators, Blues, and the Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins: Injury updates from Joe Sacco:

Forward Charlie Coyle and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk didn’t skate but did travel with the team.

Forward Tomas Nosek won’t travel due to a non-COVID illness.

Defenseman Jakub Zboril will have his lower-body injury re-evaluated in two weeks.

Chris Ryndak: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg missed last night’s game with an injury.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt left last night’s game with coach Don Granato saying it wasn’t related to the injury that cost him 21 games.

Detroit Red Wings: Coach Jeff Blashill didn’t have an update on defenseman Moritz Seider after the game. They will know more after practice today.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Devin Shore returned to the lineup last night. He’d missed the last 13 games with a lower-body injury.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov returned to the lineup after missing the past eight games.

Jameson Olive: Barkov left last night’s game with “a little tweak” and is “something new” according to coach Andrew Brunette.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak left last night’s game.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators defensemen Matt Benning (upper-body) and Mattias Ekholm (non-COVID illness) or goaltender Jusse Saros (non-COVID illness) missed last night’s game.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas missed last night’s game.

The Blues only had 17 skaters last night due to injuries and COVID and didn’t have enough salary cap space to recall anyone. They are now eligible to recall someone on an emergency basis.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues forward Klim Kostin (upper-body) skated yesterday but remains on the LTIR. He needs to miss another five games and about 11 days before he’s eligible to return.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues goaltender Ville Husso appeared to have injury something with nine minutes left in the game.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss three to four weeks with a shoulder injury.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Marner: “There was a sense that it just needed some time to settle. After giving it some time and seeing where it was at, it was a little bit worse than they thought it was going to be.”

Defenseman Travis Dermott is out with a shoulder injury and his timeline is less than Marner’s.

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin is out for two to three weeks with a right knee injury.

Khaira stretched off after Trouba hit

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Chicago Blackhawks Jujhar Khaira was stretched off after taking a big hit from New York Rangers Jacob Trouba. Khaira was able to raise his arms to the crowd while being taken off.

Really scary scene in Chicago as Jujhar Khaira is knocked out cold by Jacob Trouba. Paramedics on the ice. pic.twitter.com/so2YmuXl8Q — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021