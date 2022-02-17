NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Panthers, Senators, Flyers and Golden Knights

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron said that he didn’t have a concussion after he crashed into the boards last week. He suffered a cut on his head and it need time to heal.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that forward Casey Mittelstadt is doubtful for tonight.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks Reese Johnson practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey. Tyler Johnson was also practicing.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that the Vladislav Nemestnikov is a possibility for tonight. Defenseman Gustav Lindstrom is out with a “mid-body” injury and they are hopeful that it’s just day-to-day.

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have activated forwards Noel Acciari and Patric Hornqvist, and defenseman Olli Juolevi off the IR and placed Joe Thornton on the IR.

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators are hopeful that goaltender Matt Murray will be able to play this weekend.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators forward Colin White is getting closer to returning. He was practicing in no-contact jersey. They are targeting February 26th as his return date.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators forward Josh Norris has started skating.

Steve Lloyd: The Senators have placed defenseman Thomas Chabot on the IR.

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that Gerry Mayhew should be ready to play tonight but Rasmus Ristolainen and Patrick Brown won’t be ready.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that he’s confident goaltender Robin Lehner will be able to play “sooner rather than later.” He didn’t have a timeline on when Lehner could return.

Jack Eichel makes his Golden Knights and season debut