NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Canes, Avs, Stars, Wild, Habs, Sharks, Kraken, Golden Knights and Jets

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno skated by himself yesterday morning. Coach Bruce Cassidy thinks that Foligno could be ready to return next week.

Boston Bruins: Forward Trent Frederic will be out for at least one more game.

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres injury updates:

Craig Anderson – upper-body – month-to-month.

Drake Caggiula – upper-body – week-to-week.

Robert Hagg – lower-body – day-to-day.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – lower-body – week-to-week.

Casey Mittelstadt – upper-body – month-to-month.

Malcolm Subban – upper-body – month-to-month.

Dustin Tokarski – COVID – week-to-week.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Seth Jarvis has a “minor, minor, minor” thing.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta remains out with an upper-body injury.

Peter Baugh: “Talked to Bowen Byram’s dad, Shawn. The defenseman doesn’t have a new concussion but is dealing with lingering issues likely stemming from his past concussion problems. It got to the point where he didn’t feel he could play yesterday.”

Dallas Stars: Forward Tanner Kero was activated off the IR.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that Kirill Kaprizov will return on Friday.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Monreal Hockey Now: Canadiens forwards Josh Anderson, Tyler Toffoli and Jake Evans practiced in no-contact jerseys.

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson had a maintenance day yesterday and will be in the lineup tonight.

Sheng Peng: Sharks goaltender James Reimer (lower-body) said that he will be out for a couple more days.

Seattle Kraken: Coach Dave Hakstol said that Morgan Geekie is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on Jack Eichel: “This is just the first step on a long return to play road.” DeBoer added that Eichel will be “in a non-contact situation for a while.”

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler is skating on his own with coach Dave Lowry saying he could join the team later this month.