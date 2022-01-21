NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Oilers, Penguins, Golden Knights, Capitals, and Jets

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno returned to the lineup last night.

Boston Bruins: Forward Brad Marchand left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins: Forward Anton Blidh left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

OH MY GOD TOM WILSON pic.twitter.com/6s6Mx9TCDp — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 21, 2022

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres injury report.

Craig Anderson upper-body and is month-to-month

Jacob Bryson lower-body and is day-to-day

Drake Caggiula upper-body and is week-to-week

Zemgus Girgensons lower-body and is day-to-day

Vinnie Hinostroza lower-body and is week-to-week

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen lower-body and is week-to-week

Colin Miller upper-body and is week-to-week

Casey Mittelstadt upper-body and is day-to-day

Kyle Okposo upper-body and is week-to-week

Malcolm Subban upper-body and is month-to-month

Lance Lysowski: Defenseman Colin Miller will be out for six weeks after having surgery. Goaltender Malcolm Subban is out for the season after having surgery. Forward Vinnie Hinostroza will be out for at least three weeks.

Edmonton Oilers: Defenseman Kris Russell has been activated from the IR.

Montreal Canadiens: Goaltender Jake Allen will be out for eight weeks with a lower-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Jason Zucker and goaltender Louis Domingue have been put on the IR.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights: defenseman Alec Martinez is back practicing with the team. He’s been out since November 11th after being cut by a skate blade in the face.

Ben Gotz: Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Martinez are expected to travel with the team on their road trip.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury. He’s eligible to come off the IR on January 24th.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have placed forward Nikolaj Ehlers on the IR.

Mike McIntyre: Jets coach Dave Lowry said that they are targeting a Blake Wheeler return for Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets: Forward Paul Stastny returned to the lineup.