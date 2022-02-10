NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Predators, Rangers, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron is out tonight with an upper-body injury.

Steve Conroy: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t call Bergeron’s injury a concussion but he did say it involved his head. He will be reassessed and they will be careful with him.

Conor Ryan: Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen skated yesterday while Brandon Carlo had a maintenance day.

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that Casey Mittelstadt had a good practice yesterday. He’s skating in a no-contact jersey and there is no timetable on when he could return.

Forward Vinnie Hinostroza left practice early and is being evaluated.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Mark Borowiecki missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness and is day-to-day.

New York Rangers: Defenseman Adam Fox was activated off the IR.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich (upper-body) was on the ice before practice in a no-contact jersey.

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian was placed on the LTIR retroactive to January 15th. The Lightning’s LTI salary pool will temporarily increase by $850,000.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was on the ice for practice yesterday.

Elliotte Friedman: Matthews said he feels good enough and is expected to play tonight.

Daivd Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said they are waiting to see if Jake Muzzin gets clearance to play tonight.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Mark Stone missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette on if Anthony Mantha is going to be able to play before the start of the playoffs: “Certainly, there is hope, but I don’t have a definitive answer on that. He is still on long-term IR and I don’t know how that gets listed, month to month, or however long-term IR is listed.”