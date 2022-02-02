NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Stars, Wild, Canadiens, Predators, Capitals and More

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask didn’t practice yesterday.

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Rask has been out since January 25th. The night before in a 5-3 loss, something didn’t feel right. With the All-Star break coming, the Bruins don’t play again until the 8th. Time will only tell as to what will happen with Rask and the Bruins goaltending situation.

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins forward Trent Frederic practiced yesterday. His last game was on January 10th.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt will meet with his surgeon again. He had surgery back in December and left Monday’s game in some pain.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that goaltender Braden Holtby and forward Joel Kiviranta are day-to-day with lower-body injuries. Holtby, Kiviranta, and Michael Raffl are expected to be ready to return after the All-Star break.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana and defenseman Troy Stecher practiced in no-contact jerseys.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Nick Foligno and defenseman Matt Dumba missed last night’s game. Dumba is listed as day-to-day and they are being extra cautious with Foligno.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was on the ice for 25 minutes yesterday.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro returned to the lineup last night.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Matt Benning is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock was activated off the LTIR.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defensemen Mario Ferraro and Jacob Middleton returned to the lineup last night.

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez remains out of the lineup for health reasons and not team salary cap issues according to head coach Pete DeBoer. Martinez has been practicing for the past two weeks. DeBoer wouldn’t clarify exactly what Martinez’s issue is.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen has been activated from the IR.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo wasn’t able to go last night.