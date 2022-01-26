NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Senators, Penguins, Sharks, Jets and More

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Nick Foligno isn’t traveling with the team. He didn’t have an update on forward Trent Frederic. Matt Grzelcyk, Anton Blidh and John Moore all skated yesterday. Moore isn’t traveling with the team.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness on how long defenseman John Klingberg could be out for: “I have no idea on John, it’s day-to-day.”

Forward Luke Glendening was injured in a fight but is expected to play on Friday.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returned to the lineup last night.

Ian Mendes: Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson will be out for a while with an ankle injury according to coach D.J. Smith, who added: “it’s unfortunate the young kid won’t be able to go to the All-Star Game. It’s ridiculous.”

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell could get a suspension for three to five games because of Batherson’s injury. Might have gotten a game without an injury.

Sens Communications: Senators forward Dylan Gambrell left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

New Jersey Devils: Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was placed on the IR with a left heel injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Jason Zucker had core muscle surgery yesterday and will be out week-to-week.

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson had surgery on Monday to repair a torn muscle in his arm. He’s expected to be out until mid-March.

Corey Masisak: Karlson had been playing through the injury. He missed Saturday’s game and had been taking maintenance days. The Sharks have 20 games before the March 21st trade deadline.

Marisa Ingemi: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol didn’t have an update on defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. He’s still listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Carson Soucy is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defensemen Erik Cernak and Jan Rutta will miss their next three games heading into the All-Star break.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs Jake Muzzin (concussion) practiced again yesterday in a no-contact jersey. He’s not expected to be in the lineup tonight.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets defensemen Dylan DeMelo (lower-body) or Logan Stanley (upper-body) didn’t practice yesterday.

: Jets coach Dave Lowry said that DeMelo is day-to-day and Stanley will be out longer. Winnipeg Jets PR: DeMelo and Stanley have been put on the IR.

Ken Wiebe: Jets coach Lowry said that forward David Gustafsson is progressing but is “a ways away.”