NHL Injury Updates: Canes, Blackhawks, Avs, Islanders, Penguins, Lightning, Golden Knights and More

Canes PR: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook has been put on the IR.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King said that forward Jujhar Khaira could return on Saturday.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray practiced in a regular jersey.

Peter Baugh: Avs defenseman Bowen Byram practiced in a regular jersey.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine said he’s been feeling good lately and added “I feel ready to go.”

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is ready to return to the lineup.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that forward Kyle Palmieri would’t be available tonight (game postponed) and hasn’t started practicing with the team. Defenseman Ryan Pulock hasn’t started skating and remains on the LTIR with a lower-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel practiced yesterday in a regular jersey.

Mike DeFabo: Guentzel had a small fracture on his knuckle: “I’m not really sure when the next game is or if I’m ready…”

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Brayden Point returned to the lineup last night.

Harman Dayal: Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that Matthew Highmore has been cleared for contact. Boudreau didn’t know if Highmore has been cleared to return to the lineup yet or not.

Canucks PR: Canucks have put defenseman Guillaume Brisebois on the IR.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone and goaltender Robin Lehner are day-to-day.

David Schoen: Golden Knights for Max Pacioretty and defenseman Nic Hague were able to play last night after being game-time decisions.