NHL Injury Updates: Canes, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Flyers, Kraken, Maple Leafs and More

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman Anthony DeAngelo will about out for a month or so with a midsection injury.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will miss tonight’s game with a lower-back injury. He had tested his back at practice and isn’t quite ready yet.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Injured Blackhawks on the ice yesterday before practice: Jonathan Toews (concussion protocol), Jake McCabe (lower back), Riley Stillman (left shoulder) and Reese Johnson (clavicle).

CBJ Publis Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets put goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on the IR retroactive to February 17th with a lower-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Goaltender Daniil Tarasov had surgery on his right hip and will be out for six months.

“Our first course of action following Daniil’s injury was to try rehabilitation. Unfortunately, his hip did not progress like we had hoped and our medical team recently determined that surgery was the best course of action with his long-term career in mind,” said Kekalainen. “Today’s surgery went well and we expect him to make a full recovery and be ready to go for the start of next season.”

Saad Yousuf: The Dallas Stars put defenseman Andrej Sekera on the LTIR with a non-COVID related viral infection retroactive to January 28th.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Dylan Larkin had a maintenance day but his status for Saturday is uncertain.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forwards Paul Byron and Josh Anderson are both out with upper-body injuries and there is no timeline for their return.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom returned to the lineup last night.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that forward Kevin Hayes received some good new that he may not need to have another surgery, It’s looking like he may be able to return this season.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers coach Yeo on if he thinks Hayes could return next week.

“I think it’s a possibility, yeah. I think we want to be careful here. Want to put him in a good position – if he is going to return to play – we want to make sure he’s fully ready. But I would say that is a possibility, whether it’s later next week. But yeah, I think that there’s a possibility of him returning to the lineup.”

Olivia Reiner: Flyers forward Joel Farabee skated yesterday in a regular jersey for the first time since his re-injury.

Seattle Kraken PR: The Kraken have put forward Jared McCann on the IR.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on putting defenseman Jake Muzzin on the LTIR: “It takes away any sort of pressure from him and there is no day to day asking how he’s doing or how he’s feeling. It’s going to be a long process and you give him ample opportunity to feel as good as possible.”

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev left last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie and defenseman Justin Schultz took part in normal line rushes.