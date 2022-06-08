NHL Injury Updates: Cogliano, Nurse, Strome, Chytil, Dreidger, and Point

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano is out for now according to coach Jared Bednar.

Cogliano blocked a shot with his hand. No timeline was provided.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said that during the playoffs he was playing with a torn hip flexor.

Renaud Lavoie: New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome only stayed on the ice for a few minutes during their optional skate and didn’t look very comfortable when he was on.

Forever Blueshirts: Rangers coach Gerard Gallant on Strome: “Strome is day-to-day and hopefully ready to go Thursday night. Fil left in the second period, he should be fine. But we’ll have to wait and see.”

Emily Kaplan: Rangers forward Filip Chytil left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Dan Rosen: Chytil was hit by Lightning’s Victor Hedman in the second period. His last shift was ended at 6:18 and he headed to the dressing room with 3:02 left in the second.

Sportsnet: Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger tore his ACL at the World Championships. He had surgery to the repair the injury and will be out seven to nine months.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point was on the ice in full equipment yesterday for their optional morning skate.