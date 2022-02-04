NHL Injury Updates: Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov has started to skate. He’s been out indefinitely. Sometime next week they’ll have a better idea of where he’s at.

Steve Lloyd: Ottawa Senators forward Connor Brown will return to the lineup on Monday. Forward Dylan Gambrell and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev are both expected to return sometime next week.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion on forward Josh Norris.

“Right now, it looks positive for Josh Norris. He’s just getting a second opinion and we want our players to get a second opinion,” said Dorion. “We don’t believe, at this point in time, surgery is needed. From this point in time, it’s probably another three or four weeks if he just continues to rehab.”

Dorion on forward Colin White who had shoulder surgery back in September.

“We’re targeting Feb. 26th but that’s fluid,” said Dorion. “With an injury of this magnitude, we’ve got to make sure the surgeon will okay it, the strength has to be at 100% and there’s got to be a minimum of one week of contact in practice.

“We’re looking at the end of February or early March. We’re looking forward to having him back.”

Forward Drake Batherson could return from his high ankle sprain in April and forward Shane Pinto will have his shoulder examined in mid-March.

Ottawa Senators Top 10 prospects