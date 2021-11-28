NHL Injury Updates: COVID, Blackhawks, Avs, Red Wings, Panthers, Habs, Blues and Leafs

Darren Dreger: “More and more people are talking about the lingering effects of CoVid on some of the NHL players who have had the virus. In some cases, recovery has been slow and playing through it has been a challenge. Matt Murray, as an example, had legit symptoms.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King said that forward Tyler Johnson isn’t progressing as far as they had thought: “Every day will be an update to see how he’s feeling. But right now, he’s not ready obviously.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram returned to the lineup last night after missing the past six games.

Byram took an elbow to the face.

Detroit Red Wings: Coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Joe Veleno missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers: Forward Anthony Duclair missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme said that Chris Wideman missed last night’s game with an injury.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust continues to be evaluated. His status for their road trip isn’t known.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have put forward James Neal on the IR and recalled Dakota Joshua.

Alex Ferrario: Blues forward David Perron missed last night’s game.

Lance Hornby: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury.

Kyle Clifford will make his Leafs season debut.