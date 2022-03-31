NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Devils, Sharks, Blues, Leafs, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Arizona Coytoes PR: Forward Clayton Keller suffered a leg injury last night and was taken to a hospital for future evaluation. An update should come today.

Craig Morgan : Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny on Keller’s injury: “Kells is getting transported to the hospital. He will have further exams there. His mother is here. We’re all sad to see him not just getting hurt but being in pain like that.”

Clayton Keller: "Want to thank my teammates, the fans, and medical personnel for the love and support last night! Unfortunately the season's over for me, but I'm resting comfortably at the hospital in good spirits. I will be back better than ever for day 1 next season!!!!"

Here is how #Yotes forward Clayton Keller got hurt pic.twitter.com/BhuhdRNybi — SJSharksNews  (@SJSharksNewsIG) March 31, 2022

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was on the ice yesterday. One person who was there said that he was shooting puck “will full force.” An update should come today.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is out with an upper-body injury and won’t be traveling with the team on their two-game road trip.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood continues to skate on his own and hasn’t had any setbacks according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Ruff adds: “The goal for any player, once he’s off the injury list is to get him back out playing. Our goal is to get him 100% healthy and get him back out there.”

Amanda Stein: Devils forward Pavel Zacha left Tuesday’s practice early and wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

Ruff said he “thought he would be a little further along.”

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that defenseman Mario Ferraro will travel with team on their road trip but he won’t be playing. He’s still rehabbing and there is no timetable when he could return.

Boughner added: “he’s already bugging the coaches and bugging his teammates. He wants back in.”

St. Louis Blues: Forward Jordan Kyrou missed last night’s game with an illness.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Ryan McDonagh has been skating on his own and could be back in a week.

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Ondrej Kase on the LTIR which raised their LTI salary pool to $7,769,167 and $125,234 in usuable LTI salary space.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that they are hopeful that forward Matthew Highmore is two weeks away from returning.

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks coach Boudreau said that forward Nils Hoglander will be out long-term, possibly for the rest of the year.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Bo Horvat left last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that goaltender Robin Lehner‘s shoulder is fine.

Danny Webster: The Golden Knights activated Robin Lehner and Brayden McNabb from the IR and they returned to the lineup.