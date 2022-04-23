NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Wild, Rangers, Penguins, Sharks and Golden Knights

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Ritchie (upper-body) and defenseman Dysin Mayo (upper-body) missed last night’s game.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets out last night: Boone Jenner, Zach Werenski, Patrik Laine, Adam Boqvist, Alexandre Texier, Yegor Chinakhov, Joonas Korpisalo, and Daniil Tarasov.

Jack Michaels: Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft didn’t have an update on defenseman Darnel Nurse after the game.

Here is where Darnell Nurse got hurt. He's done for the night with a lower-body injury. #Oilers #Avs #NHL pic.twitter.com/4u0s3USKEK — Derek Van Diest (@DerekVanDiest) April 23, 2022

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forwards Marcus Foligno and Jordan Greenway, and defenseman Matt Dumba won’t play in Nashville.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forwards Andrew Copp (lower-body) and Filip Chytil (upper-body) are day-to-day. Forward Kaapo Kakko (lower-body) skated on his own.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Jeff Carter was having a lower-body injury evaluated after leaving Thursday’s game in the third.

Pens Inside Scoop: Carter was able to practice yesterday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Sullivan said that forward Jason Zucker will go on their road trip: “He did not practice today with a non-COVID illness. He just wasn’t feeling well.”

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that forward Alexander Barabanov is probable for today.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has been trying to play through a lower-body injury that he suffered on March 8th but has now decided to have surgery.

Emily Kaplan : Sources saying that Lehner will be having season ending surgery.

David Schoen: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that the reports of Robin Lehner's season-ending surgery are not accurate: "It was a maintenance day today. I expect him at practice tomorrow and I expect him dressed on Sunday."

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier was on the ice practicing yesterday.