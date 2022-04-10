NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Avs, Canadiens, Senators, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said that defenseman J.J. Moser is traveling with the team and is listed as day-to-day.

Forward Jack McBain could be ready for next weekend but if not, he should be good for their homestand the following week.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (concussion protocol) was on the ice before practice yesterday.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard returned last night. It was his first game since March 8th.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery on Monday and is expected to be ready by training camp.

Eric Engels: Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry returned to the lineup last night.

Montreal Canadiens: Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that forwards Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle could play today.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that James Reimer is okay and was able to backup last night.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Carter Hutton was on the ice yesterday before their morning skate.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Hutton is more likely an option for the Toronto Marlies (AHL) than with the Leafs if he can work his way back.

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that Tanner Pearson and Brock Boeser will skate today and that there is still some uncertainty with both. They are listed as day-to-day.

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have activated forward Max Pacioretty from the IR.

Cap Friendly: On Friday the Golden Knights put defenseman Nic Hague (retroactive to March 15th) and forward Brett Howden (retroactive to March 24th) on the LTIR.

They now have $5,005,000 in usable space but are short $4,495,000 to be able to activate Mark Stone.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday.