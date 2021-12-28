NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Avs, Oilers, Panthers, Canadiens, Penguins, Lightning, Leafs and More

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique (lower-body) remains on the IR and hasn’t started skating.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (upper-body) and forward Ryan Dzingel (upper-body) will be out until the second or third week in January.

Colorado Avalanche: Defenseman Bowen Byram was on the ice practicing.

Peter Baugh: Avs defensemen Byram and Ryan Murray were practicing in no-contact jerseys.

Jack Michaels: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that Duncan Keith could practice and that goaltender Mike Smith could be an option during their road trip.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment are both still on the IR but did practice.

David Dwork : Coach Andrew Brunette thinks that Barkov could be ready to go Wednesday.

David Dwork: Marchment on his injury: "It's definitely mentally tolling, but the support system around here and the staff did a great job, and now I feel great. I'm ready to go."

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that Carey Price was supposed to see his knee doctor before Christmas in New York but it was canceled and has been moved to a virtue meeting.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust practiced in a regular jersey.

Pens Inside Scoop: Rust is hopeful he’ll be able to return soon: “Feels good out there. To be back in a regular jersey is nice. It’s been a while… I guess we’ll see. The plan is to have the game in Ottawa. Hopefully I’ll be able to play in that one, but we’ll see how the schedule works out.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin practiced in a regular jersey.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Jason Zucker is out week-to-week and added “He’s been dealing with a nagging injury in his lower body. We’ll update you as we go.”

Seattle Kraken: Forward Brandon Tanev will need surgery on his ACL and is done for the season.

Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn has been out since December 12th with an upper-body injury and is getting closer to returning. Blues coach Craig Berube:

“I think he’s getting more comfortable and so we’ll see how he feels and go from there.”

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point is progressing and could return to the line tonight. If he doesn’t go, returning Thursday or Friday is a possibility.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner on his status and if he could be ready for their next game, which is scheduled for January 1st.

“Hopefully. I’m not going to rush anything obviously, but I feel very good out there. I’m just going to make sure we keep doing the right things in here and in the gym and just try and just keep building up. When that day comes, hopefully I’ll be ready to go and kind of checked all the boxes that we need to do.”

Jesse Granger: Missing practice yesterday with “bumps and Bruises” were Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty and Robin Lehner.