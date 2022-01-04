NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Avs, Panthers, Islanders, Flyers, Blues, Golden Knights and More

Jose M. Romero: Arizona Coyotes forward Jay Beagle will be seeing a specialist for his lower-body injury.

Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said that forward Ryan Dzingel could return to the lineup as soon as this week.

Craig Morgan: Coach Tourigny said that defenseman Jakob Chychrun won’t be in the lineup tonight but is getting closer to playing.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray traveled with the team to Chicago.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has some lower-body discomfort. Is not known if it’s from his collision with Jakob Voracek or if it happened earlier in the third period.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe didn’t practice yesterday. He left Saturday’s game in the third.

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that Verhaeghe was given a maintenance day.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi isn’t expected to be out long and coach Todd McLellan was saying he was given a “maintenance day.”

Dane Mizutani: Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot is out against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury. There was no other timetable given aside from that.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders associate coach Lane Lambert said they still don’t have a timetable on when defenseman Ryan Pulock will return.

Lambert said that coach Barry Trotz remains away from the team for personal reasons.

Andrew Gross: Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri returned to practice.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis is out of COVID protocol but there is still no timeline on his return from his injury.

Coach Mike Yeo on Ellis’ lower-body injury: “It’s just not making a lot of progress right now. Hopefully something changes there very soon.”

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues have activated Brayden Schenn from the IR.

Puck Pedia: The Blues now have $565,688 in projected cap space with an annual cap hit now of $965,278 and $2.8 million at the trade deadline.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Nikita Kucherov is getting closer and is day-to-day.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian will be out tonight.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon on forward Jack Eichel: “Jack (Eichel’s) rehab has gone real well. We’re getting closer to two months since he’s been rehabbing. We’ll get him to Vegas sometime in January. Confident he will be in the lineup this season.”

SinBin.Vegas: Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague’s wrist injury flared up again after their game against the LA Kings.

SinBin.Vegas: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that both Mark Stone and Robin Lehner are “doubtful” for tonight.