NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Avs, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Golden Knights, Jets and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun has been activated off the IR.

Goaltender Carter Hutton is traveling with the team and is still on the IR.

NHL.com: Boston Bruins Nick Foligno will be a game-time decision tonight.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that goaltender Darcy Kuemper didn’t suffer a concussion and will start on Thursday night.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Patric Hornqvist is day-to-day and no other update.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon will likely play on Saturday. For now, he won’t be playing in any back-to-back games.

Sarah McLellan: Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (lower-body) is getting “real close” to returning according to coach Dean Evason.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin (upper-body) has been skating.

Forward Nick Bjugstad (upper-body) has been working out off-ice but is not skating yet.

NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Drew O’Connor is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that they are going to be careful defenseman Erik Karlsson and his upper-body injury until the All-Star break. He’ll miss most practices.

Corey Masisak: Sharks coach Boughner said that Jacob Middleton is progressing and is “rounding the corner.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford on defenseman Travis Hamonic: “He was injured, he tweaked the injury, he was pushing himself hard to return. He is still a little ways away.”

Justin Emerson: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on Jack Eichel: “I don’t know what the timeframe will be. It’ll be at least a month or two months before he plays.”

DeBoer added that Eichel will start traveling with the team.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (upper-body) took part in their optional skate. Coach Peter Laviolette: “That’s good that he’s out there and that’s a step, so that’s a positive.”

NHL.com: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will be out for the next three games with a lower-body injury.

Jets forward Blake Wheeler on his knee injury that has kept him out since December 10th.

“Hopefully sooner than later. I’m going to have to take some contact in practice before getting into a game. I haven’t had much bumping, yet, this past week. So until that happens, it’s tough to just go right into a game when you haven’t been necessarily hit in five weeks.”