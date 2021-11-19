NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Avs, Stars, Oilers, Kings, Flyers, Maple Leafs and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Ryan Dzingel returned to the lineup last night.

Jose Romero: Coyotes defenseman Anton Stralman is still not ready to return to the lineup.

Puck Pedia: With the Chicago Blackhawks putting forward Tyler Johnson and his $5 million cap hit on the LTIR, they can now add a $6 million cap hit.

Colorado Avalanche: Defenseman Bowen Byram isn’t going to be rushed and will be on his own timeline to return. Forward Mikko Rantanen and defenseman Devon Toews were given maintenance days yesterday.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said that Blake Comeau has a nagging injury and will be reassessed in three weeks. Comeau had cleared waivers and assigned to the AHL.

Detroit Red Wings: Coach Jeff Blashill said that defenseman Marc Staal has a non-COVID illness.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Slater Koekkoek left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Jordan McPherson: Florida Panthers forward Joe Thornton was activated from the IR and returned to the lineup last night.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said on Insider Trading that Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was injured in late October and was expected to be out for eight weeks but he’s been skating on his own.

“Well, it turns out he’s been skating alone of late and is expected to join the group in a non-contact jersey as early as Friday. Which is tremendous news for the L.A. Kings but of course Team Canada’s Olympic management group watching very closely as well, Doughty has a very good chance to make that team. He was off to a great start before the injury in October. So, good news there for the Kings if all things progress well for Doughty.”

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen skated yesterday.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators coach John Hynes said that there is a chance that defenseman Alexandre Carrier could return on Saturday. He’s been day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis is expected to be out for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. According to head coach Alain Vigneault, Ellis has avoided surgery at this point and will be going through rest and rehab.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Lane Pederson is still rehabbing his injury. He’s with the team but is not ready to go.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev was on the ice using some light pucks. He broke his thumb back on October 9th and was expected to be for at least eight weeks (December 4th).

Harman Dayal: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said that forward Brandon Sutter is feeling better but he isn’t close to being able to work out or start skating.