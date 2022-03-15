NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Oilers, Canucks, Golden Knights and More

Arizona Coyotes PR: Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will be out for two to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Ken Warren: Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny: “He saw the doc. He had an MRI. We know a little bit more…we know he won’t play this week and that’s what we know for now.”

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy and Tyler Johnson were not on the ice for practice yesterday. Johnson is in concussion protocol after taking a Dominik Kubalik shot to the head.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks Murphy is in concussion protocol.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram continues to improve according to coach Jared Bednar. He won’t be traveling with the team this week.

Adrian Dater: The Colorado Avalanche didn’t give an update on Gabriel Landeskog‘s knee injury.

Pierre LeBrun: Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin was to have hip surgery yesterday and the Stars will have an official update today.

Bruce LeVine: Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera practiced yesterday and will be traveling with the team on their road trip.

Edmonton Oilers: Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi is skating with the main group. Coach Jay Woodcroft said that they are taking it “one day at a time.” He’s making significant progress but there isn’t a return date yet.

Sheng Peng: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Joe Thornton will likely be in the lineup tonight.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that it’s going to be at least a week before forwards Kaapo Kakko or Kevin Rooney get back on the ice.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forwards Chris Tierney and Drake Batherson were on the ice yesterday in non-contact jerseys.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc and goaltender James Reimer were out on the ice before practice started.

Curtis Pashelka: Reimer said on for practice.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that goaltender Adin Hill is back to being day-to-day after a bit of setback with his lower-body injury. He is doubtful for tonight.

Boughner said they are hopeful that Reimer will be available.

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson isn’t expected to play tonight but he hasn’t been ruled out. They are hoping he plays at some point on their homestand.

Danny Webster: The Vegas Golden Knights have put forward Reilly Smith and goaltender Robin Lehner on the IR.