NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Predators, Penguins, Blues and Lightning

NHL Injury notes

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet thinks that defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and goaltender Antti Raanta will be ready for tonight’s game. The status of forward Christian Fischer is TBD. Forward Drake Caggiula skated before practice yesterday.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Andrew Shaw is in concussion protocol and has been put on the IR.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy will be out for 10 to 14 days with a right hip issue.

Brandon Cain: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was activated from the IR. He missed three games with an upper-body injury.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach was optimistic that goaltender Jonathan Bernier (upper-body) would be able to return this weekend.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators coach John Hynes said that defenseman Mattias Ekholm is “week-to-week” with an unspecified injury.

Forward Ryan Johansen is also week-to-week.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese has been activated from the IR.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Scott Perunovich will miss the remainder of the season with a left-shoulder injury.

He will be having surgery today and is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

Joe Smith of the Athletic: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. During Tuesday’s game, Stamkos got hit but it’s not known what the injury is. They are hopeful he’ll be back soon.

Forward Anthony Cirelli left last night’s game late in the third period with an apparent arm injury.

“Tony will have to get evaluated here,” Cooper said. “It didn’t look great when he came off the ice, but we don’t know yet.”