NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Oilers, Flyers, Golden Knights and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton will return to the lineup tonight. He’s been out since January 6th.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt will return to the lineup tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Jonathan Toews on the IR retroactive to January 26th. He is in concussion protocol.

The Blackhawks have placed Jujhar Khaira on the LTIR with a lower back injury.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Toews was on the ice yesterday morning for their optional skate.

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana practiced in a regular jersey. He’s been out since September after having shoulder surgery.

“Right now, you start with him after practice being in situations where he’s initiating the contact,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill explained. “We’ll do that for a number of days and then we’ll get into where someone’s initiating physical contact on him.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Jesse Puljujarvi will be out for about four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Noel Acciari returned to the lineup last night.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that forward Nick Bjugstad has been medically cleared but wasn’t in the lineup last night.

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers Patrick Brown is expected to return to the lineup on Monday.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers Joel Farabee was on the ice before practice and then joined the main group.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that Farabee is “getting close” but won’t be able to play in their next two games.

Charlie O’Connor: Forward Kevin Hayes and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen were on the ice before practice.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Tanner Laczynski was activated from the IR and assigned to the AHL.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez hasn’t practiced that the past two days.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Forward Cole Perfetti is out longer than day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Winniipeg Jets PR: The Jets have activated forward David Gustafsson has been activated from the IR and assigned to the AHL.

Murat Ates: Jets Dylan Samberg is skating but is limited in what he is able to do.

CJ Suess is getting closer to returning.

Mike McIntyre: Jets Nikolaj Ehlers has been skating on his own every other day but he’s not close to returning to practices with the team according to coach Dave Lowry.