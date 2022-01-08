NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Wild, Sharks, Capitals and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said that forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Jakob Chychrun won’t be in the lineup today. GM Bill Armstrong had guessed that Chychrun wouldn’t be ready until the second or third week of January.

Jose Romero: Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton has a hand injury.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy expects defenseman Charlie McAvoy to be ready for today’s game.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg is progressing but needs a bit more time.

Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt is heading in the right direction but is still “weeks away.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin and defenseman Jack Johnson are out tonight but are getting close according to coach Jared Bednar.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He’s not able to practice yet.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won’t be on the ice for at least a week. Defenseman Kris Russell is at least a week away from returning.

Chris Miller: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno will be in the lineup on Saturday after having a maintenance day on Friday.

Michael Russo: Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin missed practice yesterday and is visiting a doctor after blocking a shot on Thursday night.

New York Rangers: Forward Dryden Hunt is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forwards Derick Brassard and Cam Atkinson missed practice yesterday.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Erik Karlsson is out tonight but could play on Tuesday.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach Boughner said that defenseman Jacob Middleton is starting to feel better but is out tonight and Tuesday.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase is day-to-day and not expected to play tonight.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek traveled with the team but didn’t practice because of non-COVID illness.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capital forward Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie didn’t travel with the team and are out with a non-COVID illness. They could play on Monday when the Caps play Boston at home.