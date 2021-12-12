NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Avs, Oilers, Canadians, Lightning, Maple Leafs and More

Alyson Lozoff: Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup last night.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Ryan Dzingel left Thursday’s game with upper-body injuries. They are listed as day-to-day.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Brandon Carlo is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Peter Badnar: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar didn’t have an update on forward Gabriel Landeskog. Forward Nazem Kadri is day-to-day and he could be an option today.

Goaltender Pavel Francouz made another AHL start last night.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz missed last night’s game.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that Kris Russell will be out for “a minimum of a couple weeks” with an upper-body injury.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Joel Armia were on the ice for their morning skate yesterday.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadians forward Tyler Toffoli had hand surgery on Wednesday and is out for eight weeks.

New York Islanders: The Islanders have activated forward Brock Nelson was activated from the IR.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer said that he had been dealing with a lower-body injury but is 100 percent now.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Defenseman Zach Bogosian missed yesterday’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Erik Erlendsson: Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli wasn’t able to go yesterday.

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs put defenseman Travis Dermott on the IR retroactive to December 5th.

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs activated Petr Mrazek off the LTIR and placed Mitch Marner on the LTIR. The move increased their LTIR pool by $7.1 million. They are now eligible to exceed the salary cap by $12.4 million and are currently $4.9 million over the cap.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Chandler Stephenson is expected to play today.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary was able to go last night after leaving their previous game early with an upper-body injury.

Forward Tom Wilson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and didn’t travel with the team.