NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Panther, Penguins, Maple Leafs and More

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Ryan Getzlaf remained out last night with a lower-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes: Forward Clayton Keller had surgery Wednesday night to repair a fractured leg. Keller will be out for four to six months and is expected to make a full recovery.

Eric Russo: Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno (lower-body) and Craig Smith (illness) missed last night’s game and are considered day-to-day.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be out for two to three weeks with a lower-body injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon returned to the lineup last night.

Colorado Eagles: The Colorado Avalanche have sent defenseman Bowen Byram to the AHL on a conditioning stint.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell missed last night’s game.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings Jeff Blashill said that goaltender Thomas Greiss has been cleared to return. There is no timeline for when Gemel Smith will be able to return.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that defenseman Aaron Ekblad hasn’t started skating yet but is on the right track.

Brunette adds: “He’s progressing fine.” and “He’s a quick healer and is working so hard to get back.”

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Brunette said they hope to have Anton Lundell back in the lineup this weekend.

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Brunette said they were waiting on Patric Hornqvist and Noel Acciari updates. He didn’t think they were anything serious. Hornqvist is more likely to travel with the team this weekend than Acciari.

Montreal Canadiens: Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans returned to the lineup.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers Keith Yandle (ill) and Carter Hart missed practice yesterday. Hart is expected to practice today.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers expect to have forward Nate Thompson back in the lineup on Saturday. He’s been out since November 26th.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker returned to the lineup last night after missing 30 consecutive games after core muscle surgery.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Matt Nieto returned to the lineup.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek is expected to miss at least the next six weeks and is done for the regular season.

Defenseman Jake Muzzin is “real close” to returning to the lineup according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin has a head injury and is dealing with some symptoms.

Goaltender Jack Campbell has been medically cleared to return.

Luke Fox: Lyubushkin has head symptoms and they held him out as a precaution.

Justin Holl, who left Tuesday’s game early, returned last night.