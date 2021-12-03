NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Oilers, Panthers, Canadiens, Golden Knights, Capitals and More

Jose M. Romero: Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson didn’t practice yesterday. Nick Schmaltz and his upper-body injury was on the ice.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes Larsson had an MRI on his lower-body injury according to Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny. The results of the MRI weren’t clear and they are not sure of his timeline at this point.

Tourigny said that Nick Schmaltz isn’t ready to play yet.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Jakub Zboril left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Casey Mittelstadt was activated from the IR.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy left after taking a hit along the boards.

Colorado Avalanche: Defenseman Bowen Byram missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg missed last night’s game.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Devin Shore and defenseman Darnell Nurse were on the ice for their optional skate yesterday but are not available for tonight according to coach Dave Tippett. They haven’t been ruled out for Sunday.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers Anthony Duclair didn’t skate with the team yesterday but Aleksander Barkov, Gustav Forsling and Olli Juolevi did.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Mathieu Perreault, and defensemen Brett Kulak and Chris Wideman returned to the lineup.

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Josh Anderson will be out for two to four weeks.

San Jose Sharks PR: Forward Jonah Gadjovich left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Tom Timmermann: St. Louis Blues forward David Perron is not traveling with the team on their road trip.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was on the ice yesterday skating in Golden Knights gear.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forwards T.J. Oshie, Conor Sheary and Nicklas Backstrom skated before practice in no-contact jerseys.