NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Bruins, Oilers, Wild, Senators, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Scott Wedgewood is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask won’t practice this week. Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen is out with facial injuries and isn’t skating.

CBJ Publis Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forwards Eric Robinson and Alexandre Texier, as well as defenseman Jake Bean on the IR.

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have activated goaltender Mike Smith off the IR and have placed defenseman Kris Russell on the IR.

Puck Pedia: “W/ #LetsGoOilers Smith off LTIR, his $2.2M out of their LTIR pool. Can now exceed cap by $5.6M. W/ Roster moves below, exceed cap by $5.54M, leaving $55K of Cap Space available. W/ Koskinen COVID, could potentially call up Skinner as $0 Emerg Exception”

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba and forward Nick Bjugstad have been placed on the IR.

Michael Russo: The Wild are optimistic that Dumba will be able to go this weekend.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson: “After they got the MRI back, they said 6-8 weeks. Hard to know with a high ankle sprain.”

: Batherson: “Hopefully start skating again in a few weeks, I’m itching to get back.” Bruce Garrioch: Batherson said that he hopes to be able to return in early April.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators forward Josh Norris will be out of the lineup for at least another two weeks. His shoulder is structurally sound.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin (concussion) wasn’t ready to go last night.

TSN: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews left in the third period of last night’s game after being accidentally kneed in the head after falling to the ice.

Coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t have an update after the game. He won’t practice today but that was already pre-planned.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford on Travis Hamonic: “We are hoping he is back this week, hoping he starts to practise this week.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel practiced yesterday in a regular jersey for the first time.

Owen Krepps: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on Eichel: “He has been cleared for contact and now it is a matter of how he responds- we hope for no setbacks. He feels great right now and he is excited”

SinBin.vegas: Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez will be out for their next two games. Coach DeBoer said that Martinez has dealt with a couple of setbacks during his comeback, including being hit with COVID.

Tom Gulitti: The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Pheonix Copley so it may mean that goaltender Vitek Vanecek (upper-body) won’t be ready to return tonight.

Sammi Silber: Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that Anthony Mantha is progressing.