NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Canes, Avs, Stars, Canadiens, Flyers and More

Arizona Coyotes PR: Forward Dmitrij Jaskin left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes forward Christian Fischer is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas missed last night’s game but “should be all right for the road trip.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram missed last night’s game. He had felt okay on Friday but wasn’t doing great yesterday.

Mike Chambers: Avalanche forward J.T. Compher left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Braden Holtby missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day. Goaltender Jake Oettinger was recalled.

Detroit Red Wings: Detroit Red Wings forward Mitchell Stephens left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette on forward Joe Thornton: “I think he’s getting close…just want to make sure he’s 110-120% ready. It’s only fair for him. Should be all right for the road trip.”

Thornton skated with the team yesterday morning. The Panthers don’t want to rush him back to the lineup.

Florida Panthers: Defenseman Olli Juolevi has been loaned to their AHL on a conditioning stint.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen left after the first period last night.

Arpon Basu: A concussion spotter pulled Jake Allen from the game.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils Lindy Ruff didn’t have an update on defenseman Ryan Graves after yesterday’s game but is hopeful that he can play today.

Brian Compton: New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas was sick yesterday with a non-COVID illness but is expected at the arena today.

New York Rangers: Forward Filip Chytil was put on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have activated Shane Pinto from the IR.

Sens Communications: Pinto suffered an upper-body injury in the second period last night and didn’t return.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have activated forward Kevin Hayes off the LTIR.

Philadelphia Flyers: Defenseman Ryan Ellis returned to the lineup.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks Lane Pederson will be out for at least a week with a lower-body injury.

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Colin Blackwell returned from his lower-body injury last night.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian returned to the lineup last night. He was originally injured in their season opener.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone returned the lineup.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny wasn’t able to last night but could be an option for Tuesday.