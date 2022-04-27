NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Hurricanes, Avs, Wild, Canadiens, Senators, Maple Leafs and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok could miss their final three games with an upper-body injury.

Dan Rosen: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta was able to practice yesterday and backup Pyotr Kochetkov.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Gabriel Landeskog is unlikely to play before the start of the playoffs. They are hopeful that he’ll be ready for Game 1. Forward Mikko Rantanen should be able to get into a game before the start of the playoffs.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forwards Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno returned to the lineup last night.

The Wild are encouraged with where defenseman Jared Spurgeon is at but he wasn’t ready to go just yet.

Defenseman Matt Dumba and Mats Zuccarello are still not ready.

Jessi Piece : Wild coach Dean Evason said that Dumba didn’t have any setbacks but his healing process is taking longer. The Wild are hopeful that he’ll be able to play in either Thursday or Friday’s game.

Michael Russo: Wild coach Evason said that Spurgeon's injury isn't as serious as they had first thought but they don't have a timeline.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will travel with the team on their road trip to see his doctor.

TSN: Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros left last night’s game with left leg injury.

New York Islanders: New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara and forward Brock Nelson missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that goaltender Matt Murray is done for the season.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson hasn’t started skating yet and his season is likely done.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin returned to the lineup last night.

David Alter: Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek has been on the ice for the past four or five days. He’s progressing well but they don’t have an update on his health.

Jonas Siegel: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Michael Bunting will miss the final two games of the season.

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin will likely play on Friday against the Bruins.

Forward Ondrej Kase is day-to-day and there is no timetable on when he could return to the lineup.

Mark Masters : Despite not being able to play this week, Leafs coach Keefe said that things are looking positive for Bunting.

David Alter: Leafs coach Keefe on Sandin: "He's got some appointments to get through today and if that goes well I think you'll see him join our team for practice and then take it from there. He hasn't had a full team practice yet, only a couple of these morning skates and such."

Rick Dhaliwal: It’s sounding like goaltender Thatcher Demko is injured and not sure how long he’ll be out for.

Rick Dhaliwal; Elliotte Friedman on Demko: “I am hearing there is a good chance he is done for the season.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin.

“Right now, the Caps are hopeful that he’ll be ready for Game 1 – they’re not ready to say that 100 per cent – but they do want to hold him out the entire rest of the regular season this week. Now, he may want to try and talk himself into one of those games. But the plan right now is to hold him off. They think he’ll be ready, but the plan is let’s convince him he doesn’t need to play this week. Even though the Caps could catch Pittsburgh in the standings.”