NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Hurricanes, Wild, Predators, Senators, Sharks, and Blues

Arizona Coyotes PR: Defenseman JJ Moser left last night’s games with a lower-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen needed help off off the ice.

The broadcast also identified this earlier moment that looked uncomfortable for Andersen. pic.twitter.com/srejAcPYyn — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) April 17, 2022



Walt Ruff: Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal left yesterday’s game after taking a big hit from Cale Makar.

Oh my, what a hit by Cale Makar. Jordan Staal goes straight down the tunnel pic.twitter.com/YaOY5an1e4 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 17, 2022

Minnesota Wild: Minnesota Wild forward Tyson Jost left yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Michael Russo: Wild’s Jost will be held out of today’s games for precautionary reasons. Defenseman Jon Merrill will be held out and defenseman Matt Dumba is getting closer. Forward Jordan Greenway has started skating.

Ben Pope: Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon need help off the ice after taking a big hit from Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith on Mathieu Joseph: “Joseph’s injury is a little worse than we thought. We may be able to get him in before the end of the season.”

TSN 1200: Senators coach Smith on Matt Murray: “We would love to get Matt Murray in a game or two before the end of the season, but don’t know if that will happen. He is skating and taking shots but not ready to return.”

Sens Communications: Senators forward Colin White is in COVID protocol.

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks Erik Karlsson, Alexander Barabanov and Radim Simek missed last night’s game. Karlsson and Simek are heading back to San Jose for further evaluation.

Corey Masisak: Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Karlsson’s lower-body injury has been bugging him for the past couple of games. They didn’t want to risk further injury.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Nick Leddy took a stick near the eye, his vision wasn’t very good and is doubtful for today’s game.