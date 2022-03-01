NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Oilers, Canadiens, Flyers, Sharks, Lightning, Leafs, Capitals and Jets

Jose M. Romero: Arizona Coyotes forward Jay Beagle could be returning soon.

Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers placed defenseman Kris Russell on the LTIR giving them an additional $1.25 million to increase their LTI Salary Pool up to $10.117 million. They are using $8.793,196 and have $1,216,304 in space.

Jason Gregor: Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith could play tonight. Forward Kailer Yamamoto could return this week but not likely tonight. Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is out a week to two weeks with a shoulder injury,

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette blocked a shot and needed help off the ice.

Eric Engels: Canadiens Joel Edmundson won’t play against the Winnipeg Jets but he is traveling with the team.

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyes Wade Allison is very close to returning and could return this week.

Kevin Hayes is still skating as an extra. Coach Mike Yeo: “He certainly seems to be moving a lot better.”

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers coach Mike Yeo still doesn’t have a timeline on Nate Thompson’s return. He’s wearing a non-contact jersey at practice

San Jose Sharks PR: Defenseman Mario Ferraro was placed on the IR.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian didn’t practice yesterday. Coach Jon Cooper said that Bogosian should start skating soon.

Joe Smith: After a good skate yesterday, the Lightning are hopeful that defenseman Erik Cernak is able to play tonight.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase missed last night’s game.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that Max Pacioretty (lower body), Mattias Janmark (upper body) and Alec Martinez (head injury) won’t be ready to play tonight. Forwards Pacioretty and Janmark are not close to returning to the lineup.

Washington Capitals: Goaltender Vitek Vanecek was recalled from his conditioning stint.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that forward Anthony Mantha was cleared to take some contact for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers practiced in a no-contact jersey during their optional skate.