NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Panthers, Canadiens, Devils, Islanders, Leafs, Man Games Lost and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Fischer is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Defenseman Jakob Chychrun is still out with a lower-body injury and hasn’t started skating yet.

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Fitzgerald and defenseman Will Butcher rejoined the lineup. Defenseman Colin Miller was put in COVID protocol.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist missed yesterday’s game with a nagging injury. He’s day-to-day according to coach Andrew Brunette.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is out with a wrist injury. He originally hurt it two months ago, came back for two games, and now requires surgery. He is done for the season.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Matt Benning was activated from the IR.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha is close to returning to the lineup. He could return against the Bruins.

Amanda Stein: Devils forward Miles Wood returned to the lineup last night. It will be his first game of the season.

Amanda Stein: Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood has started skating according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that goaltender Ilya Sorokin has an upper-body injury and it’s not known yet if he’ll travel with the team to Columbus for their game on Tuesday.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome left last night’s game early with a lower-body injury.

Mollie Walker: Rangers coach Gerard Gallant on Strome: “I don’t see anything serious.”

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Andreas Johnsson missed yesterday’s game with an illness.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Jack Campbell and another good skate yesterday and will travel with the team to Boston. He will skate with teammates on Tuesday and have a full practice on Wednesday.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Jansen Harkins was able to return to the lineup last night.

NHL Injury Viz: The most and least man games lost for goaltenders through March 26th.

99 MTL

98 BUF

84 NJD

—

5 BOS MIN TBL

3 LAK

1 CGY

The most and least man games lost for defensemen through March 26th.

158 LAK

155 SJS

153 EDM

—

30 PIT

16 NYR

3 CGY

The most and least man games lost for forwards through March 26th.

279 MTL

257 VGK

255 ARI

—

52 CAR NSH

49 DAL

40 CGY